Azle High School’s cross-country program has a mix of underclassmen and seniors making their mark on the team this year.
Sophomore Audrina Montoya and freshman Azucena Neri and seniors Jimmy Aldaco and Zeke Juarez are among those runners in the program showing great strides.
“I just didn’t expect to be varsity – I just had to push myself,” Montoya said.
Neri said her expectations were high but she didn’t expect to meet them. Both runners have achieved their personal records at meets this year.
“Honestly, ever since I was growing up, I just liked running, but I never took it seriously because, I don’t know, I didn’t think it was a sport,” Neri said.
Montoya agreed, and she also has enjoyed running since she was young.
AHS cross-country coach Keith Boenisch said he has liked seeing how much Montoya and Neri have progressed. He said he never thought he would have seen them on varsity by this point.
“But from the get-go, from the beginning of August, they’ve worked really hard – they’ve gotten better and better faster than others have, and it’s just been fun to watch them grow and compete and you can tell they like it,” he said. “They like competing. We slowly moved each of them up to varsity over the last couple of weeks and they didn’t miss a beat. I think that’s where they’re going to stay and help us a lot.”
Boenisch talked about the youth on the girls team.
“As a whole, we’re really young – we’re running four freshmen, two sophomores and a senior,” he said. “If you have asked me at the beginning of the season would we be running that much youth, I would have said no. So, it’s scary because they’re learning as they go. So every week, they’re putting stuff together and honestly, it’s been real smooth. They’ve competed well and we’ve gotten better each week, so we’re very pleased with where we’re at and halfway through the season, how much we better we potentially get could.”
Aldaco said improvement can be accomplished by showing up and being dedicated to practice every day and be committed to running each day. He also plays soccer, and he uses cross-country as a way to bolster his stamina and help his skills, such as acceleration.
“I’ve been pushing myself hard every morning, every night,” said Juarez, who doesn’t play any other sports.
Aldaco comes from a running family, while Juarez said his sister likes to run. Aldaco said his goal this year is, if he doesn’t medal, he would like to make top 30. Right now, he’s in the top 50. Juarez wants to improve his PR.
“They never complain, they work hard,” Boenisch said about Aldaco and Juarez. “They’re on JV, but they lead the JV. They’re good leaders and they lead by example. They’re not vocal, but they work hard and that’s contagious.… They don’t complain about what the workouts are – they just do them and they get better and they produce.”
The boys team offers a good melding of veterans and young runners, the coach said.
“I haven’t worried about them,” Boenisch said. “It’s much more competitive on their side when it comes to district and moving on. But right now, we kind of control our own destiny. We should be third at the district meet at worst; we could be second, but we could also be fifth.… It’s just real tight, but we are in the leading edge of that group, so I feel good about everything.”
He said the veterans understand what it takes to get to October and be strong. He said he is seeing progress as runners are getting faster, and he’s pleased with workouts.
