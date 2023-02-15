FROM MY FRONT PORCH
Valentine’s Day has come and gone…thank goodness!
This may come off as sort of a rant, but I do not like Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated annually on Feb. 14, originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine. Through the years it has evolved into a significant cultural and commercial celebration of love and romance in many parts of the world. The U.S. Greeting card company has estimated approximately 190 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each Valentine’s Day and the number rises to more than a billion cards if the computation includes school-based activities, with teachers having the honor of receiving the most valentines. It is reported Americans spent $21.8 billion on Valentine’s Day in 2021 with the average amount spent being $164.76.
So why do we celebrate Valentine’s Day? To show people we love or care about them? I know there is a lot of money being spent on marketing to tell people they need to spend their cash to show their love on this one specific day. So why is this day more important or “special” than all the others? I have never figured that out.
Mind you, I am all for treating loved ones well and letting them know how you feel, but shouldn’t it be done year-round? I hope I show my people I care about them every day. Only a fool needs a reminder from the calendar to do something nice to those he is close to. Love should be demonstrated every day, in every way. Seems like in Sunday school I learned of a famous leader of a major religion who focused his teaching on “love”; Loving one another and even loving your enemy.
Listen up guys. Valentine’s is over for the year. Instead of waiting 364 more days perhaps you should go and gas up your wife’s car, so she doesn’t have to. Maybe bring her a cup of coffee while she is watching the morning news. Or, heaven forbid, stop and tell her how much you appreciate her for how she takes care of you and how happy you are she loves you back.
If I have one fear in life, it is someone I care about will not know it. They deserve to know. They should rejoice in learning that another human being cares about them deeply. There is no better feeling than knowing another human being cares enough to love you. Remember, it doesn’t have to be your sweetheart, it can be a neighbor, a friend, a co-worker, or a family member. Simply tell them and show them you care.
Don’t take your loved ones for granted, for life would be nothing without them. Just ask anyone who is alone or unloved.
Thought for the day: You don’t love someone because they are perfect, you love them fully knowing all their imperfections.
Until next time I will keep riding the storm out!
