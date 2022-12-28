Tumbleweed Smith

In his 50 professional years, Tumbleweed has interviewed some true Texas characters and assembled the largest private collection of oral history in the United States. He writes a syndicated weekly newspaper column and teaches broadcasting at the university level.

 HCNews Room

Jefferson was once one of the largest inland ports in the United States.  Riverboats brought merchandise and people to town.

“They came from New Orleans up through Shreveport and they would hit Caddo Lake off the Red River and come on in.  We still have the wharf there, or remnants of it.  That’s why Jefferson is such a unique city.  It looks like New Orleans because all those New Orleans Riverboat Captains would have a second home here.  So, they designed the town to look like their home.”