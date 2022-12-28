Jefferson was once one of the largest inland ports in the United States. Riverboats brought merchandise and people to town.
“They came from New Orleans up through Shreveport and they would hit Caddo Lake off the Red River and come on in. We still have the wharf there, or remnants of it. That’s why Jefferson is such a unique city. It looks like New Orleans because all those New Orleans Riverboat Captains would have a second home here. So, they designed the town to look like their home.”
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur of Jefferson said that one of the major events in Jefferson is the spring tour of antebellum homes. The city has dozens of them.
“Everybody dresses in period attire, and you can tour all these beautiful old mansions. It’s good for the little town and fills up restaurants and tourist venues. We’re the bed and breakfast capital of Texas and these places are all full during the tour. We call it the pilgrimage and it takes place April 28th through May 1st. this year. This is the 75th year for it.”
A play titled “The Diamond Bessie Murder Trial” is presented during pilgrimage.
“It’s a bunch of local folks who like to tell the story of how Diamond Bessie was murdered and how Mr. Rothschild got off for murder not once but twice. It’s the reason we have the double jeopardy law that says a person can’t be tried twice for a crime. This is the 68th year for the play.”
Another event in Jefferson is the annual Bigfoot conference in October.
“We are the Bigfoot capital of the great state of Texas. People come from all over the country for this. They’re hunters, scientists all sorts of people who are curious about the legend of Bigfoot, a cross between a human and an ape. A Bigfoot movie was filmed around Jefferson. There’s a lot of swamp in the county where he could live and not ever be seen.”
Pearl divers used to hunt for pearls in Caddo Lake. The city has ghost tours.
“Pay your money and you get an hour ghost tour. Those are offered every Friday and Saturday nights year-round.”
Jefferson is a tourist destination. It has 2,000 residents and 84 historical markers. You can ride a train, a riverboat or a horse-drawn carriage where the driver gives a history of the town. You can dine in one of the city’s fine white tablecloth restaurants and shop in a general store, gallery, or unique boutique. You might even stay at the historic Excelsior House Hotel, one of the longest continuously functioning hotels in Texas.
“I think it’s the most beautiful hotel in Texas and it has an outstanding breakfast.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.