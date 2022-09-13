((((((((MW edit
ON FISHING
Rain, cooler temperatures have increased the action on our area lakes
MICHAEL ACOSTA
You can’t absolutely predict the fishing for any given day, but you can get close right after a rain. Fishing after it rains or even during a drizzle can produce some great action as most of us know.
The recent rains have cooled the surface temperatures of all local bodies of water and the fishing is taking off. Water temperatures fell to around the low- to mid-80s on most reservoirs. I am sure that summer is not over and these temperatures may rise some, but we will take what we can get.
Numerous lakes, including our own, are producing better catches for most every species.
Last week, I reported that the fishing was picking up on Lake Granbury. This week, I have an even better report, especially for white bass and striped bass. Black bass catches are reported good as well to 8 pounds plus. Lake Granbury may not be the fishery it used to be, but there is still a tremendous amount of action to be had and there are very few folks taking advantage of it.
Due to rain/storms in the forecast, staying at home was in order. Cooling water along with live shad (bait) or silver and chartreuse slabs you too can get on the fish. The white bass, or sand bass as we typically call them, are active early near feeding flats from The Shores in town, to Indian Harbor and near DeCordova.
Smaller striped bass are mixed in with the sandies and many times they are boiling the surface. The bigger striped bass are typically not too far away. The lower ends are still the best for the keeper striped bass, and live bait is generally hard to beat.
FISHING REPORT
Catfish action continues to be good on cut bait on many areas of Lake Granbury. Look for incoming water or stained water. Crappies continue to be good near submerged timber mid-lake. Small jigs and minnows are the best choice for crappie.
Other reservoirs are reporting lots of top water action as well (Lake Whitney and Possum Kingdom Lake). Possum,Kingdom striped bass and largemouth have been feeding from South D&D and downstream by Bluff Creek and Hell’s Gate. Whitney striped bass are near McCown Valley to the state park.
I believe the fishing will continue to improve as the month rolls on. Watch the predicted times based on the moon phase. Look for morning and evening bites near the quarter moon when this article is published.
The recent rains did not have enough runoff to fill the lake, but there was a rise in level and the fresh water is needed.
