Popular Squaw Creek Park has reopened for boating, fishing enthusiasts
MICHAEL ACOSTA
As a licensed professional fishing guide, Michael Acosta shows you how to find them. He has been a licensed guide since 1998. michael.acosta@att.net
Squaw Creek Park reopened October 1 after the last closure that was associated with COVID concerns. This fantastic fishery requires a reservation for boating, but is also available without reservation for bank fishing.
I understand that the popularity of the lake is drawing numerous anglers right now. I would suggest calling early for reservations. A maximum of 150 boats are allowed on the water each day.
Squaw Creek Park is owned and operated by Luminant and is part of the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Somervell County. The lake provides cooling water for the power plant and is a popular location for bass and catfish anglers.
The park is scheduled to be open from October to March. The park’s standard hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for bank and boat fishing. Boats must be off the water by 3:30 p.m. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Changes to the schedule may occur for a variety of reasons (e.g, weather, lake conditions or other reasons). It is best to call prior to going to make sure the park is open.
Reservations for boats and kayaks are required. The cost to access the park is $30 per boat with up to four folks (in the same vehicle). Additional individuals will be charged $5 additional per person. The fee for kayaks is $10. No reservations are required for bank fishing, and the fee is $5 per person. Bank fishing is free for kids 12 and under and seniors over 80.
Please consult all the rules and requirements at Luminant.com/squaw-creek-park/. Park rules are enforced.
Since the reopening, many anglers are reporting catches of largemouth bass weighing up to 7 pounds. Some are boasting of catches of up to 100 fish per day. Channel catfish are also good on prepared/cut baits on many areas of the lake.
Tilapia are an invasive species that have been flourishing in this power plant lake. This invasive species is great eating, and there is no limit. You are not allowed to return an invasive species back into the lake. Tilapia will be the subject of a future article for sure.
Caution is advised while navigating the lake, as many areas have standing timber, especially on the upper ends.
One more recommendation for those coming to the lake: get there early. It may take quite a bit of time to get all the boats launched once the park is opened. There is usually a line of boats waiting to get on the water.
So if you get a chance, go check out Squaw Creek. It will be busy throughout the winter due to the warm water (bass and bass anglers love the warm water). Park office phone numbers are 817-573-7053 or 817-279-1657. The address is 2300 Coates Road, Granbury, Texas.
FISHING REPORT
Lake Granbury water temperatures are in the middle 70s. The lake is almost three feet low and falling slowly. Pray for some rain and runoff. Be careful navigating the lake, as many hazards are present due to lower water levels. One hazard identified earlier in the week was a tree in the river channel between markers 21 and 22.
The best action continues to be crappie fished near submerged structures. Crappie are good on small minnows or small jigs fished using light line. Largemouth bass are good to 6 pounds on crankbaits and soft plastics later in the day. Some good topwater action is good early and late near main lake points. Catfish continue to be best at night on cut shad on many areas of the lake. Sand bass have been schooling with small stripers near DeCordova and Indian Harbor. Jigging slabs and mepps spinners will put fish in the boat. Keeper-sized striped bass are slow to fair on live shad fished near channel ledges from Blue Water Shores to DeCordova subdivision.
On other reservoirs, Lake Whitney striped bass continue to be good on live bait fished near McCown and the Island. Whitney is about 7.5 feet low and falling. Call to verify access before going. Most ramps are still open.
