Luckily, the second half of August was a little more comfortable. We can appreciate this early cooling, but I am sure there is more summer to return. With this fair weather, we have had a few wind shifts that brought us a north wind. We know the future fall months as well as the winter and spring months will have cool or cold fronts periodically passing through our area. I guess it is not too early for this discussion.
Barometric pressures will change and the fishing patterns will change with the passing of these cool fronts. Picking the best times to fish around a front can increase your success rate if you can pick your times to fish. If you are fishing a tournament, you may not have a choice. Then you must also know how to coax a bite when the bite is off. There are of course many different factors that can affect the fish bite but knowing how these changes in the weather impacts the bite can be to your advantage.
As most of us know, right before the cold front hits is probably the best time for catching fish. The fish seem to know that it’s time to feed before the higher pressure moves in. An overcast sky before the front moves in normally makes for even better fishing conditions. If the fish are biting right before the front and the front pushes through while you are on the water, the bite will probably continue for a short while after the passage. This has happened to me many times while fishing. Active fish will generally continue to bite after the front pushes through for a short while but when they stop biting, it’s probably time to go home.
Barometric changes generally have more impact to the fish species that are closer to the surface. For instance, black bass in 5 to 15 feet of water may stop feeding and hold closer to structure. This is the case for many species. On the other hand, fish that are holding deeper in the water column are less impacted to the changes happening above the water. I have seen great action in relatively deep water (30 to 50 feet) while fishing after a cold front.
Fishing during the transition of air masses during a slow cold front passage can be some of the best fishing of all. The weather can be cold, rainy and miserable but the fish seem to prefer this environment. Most of you have probably heard that striped bass bite best in bad weather. Many times, this is true. Just be careful out there when the weather turns.
Cold fronts will start pushing through our area fairly frequently in the next several months. After a front passes, it is usually a couple of days later when the wind will shift back from the south. This is when I generally prefer to get on the water (if I have a choice). Fish that have not been feeding during the higher pressure may start biting due to the falling barometer.
When the high pressure moves in. Fishing may be tougher and you may need to change strategies.
We can never be sure what mode the fish are in regardless of the weather. Fish may bite on those “bluebird” days contrary to all expectations. However, there are certain times that are generally more productive than others. The best thing to do is to wet your line and see if the fish will bite. Just be prepared for those weather changes.
