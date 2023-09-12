My Front Porch
Sam Houston is a syndicated columnist and newspaper executive. He is also an author, playwright, actor, and entertainment producer/promoter.
Isn’t it time to try something different?
I spend a considerable amount of thought and time trying to determine the subject matter for a column. Irrespective of the topic, in today’s volatile political climate there is an ever-present risk I will offend some readers or incur their wrath. While I never mind writing something which might ruffle a few feathers if it is well reasoned and serves a valid purpose, on this occasion, I have a disclaimer to put forth. This column is not in support of a specific political party or a specific candidate. It is not intended to attack either or both major political parties. It is not intended to attack a particular class of people. It is intended to be an objective look at where we are and why we need to change our mindset.
How did I get so old? I am 67 and everyday there is some activity or action I undertake, which I notice is significantly more difficult to accomplish than when I was 40. I feel confident the people who work with me would say I am very active, work lots of hours, and always trying to improve the newspapers and the communities where I live and work. There is a sense of pride I have in my vitality and energy and knowing that while many people my age have retired, I am still capable of handling all the responsibilities which I have on my plate. At the same time, I fully understand in a few years, I will not be able to do my job to the standards it requires. I have no illusion I would be able to handle my current responsibilities when I am 75. It is simply the natural wear and tear of time called the aging process. We all must face it.
There is nothing wrong with being older, and an individual may have a great many skills and experiences which are valuable to a business, but how much have they diminished through the natural aging process, and more importantly, how much more will they diminish and how fast? It is a reasonable question to ask. I have some valued friends and co-workers which if they see me start to slip, have been advised to let me know so I can step back. My job is to prepare for the next person to take on my responsibilities. Someone younger, with new ideas, and the drive to accomplish great things, my greatest wish is to see continued success after I am gone from the equation.
At what age do we quit the leadership role? I have asked friends and neighbors and no one, not a single person, thought it would be a good idea to hire an 80-year-old to take on a critical task in their business, much less sign a four-year contract for the overall leadership position. The comment I repeatedly heard was, “Too big of a risk and there has to be somebody younger who could do the job, bring in fresh ideas, and live to see them through”.
This does not mean someone who is 80 cannot have a good idea, nor does it diminish their wealth of experience, it simply comes down to the practicality of doing the job. This means having the physical stamina and mental acuity to be at their peak, to be able to handle the stress of the job, and make solid, thoughtful decisions.
I know some wonderful 80-year-olds. They are clear-headed, thoughtful, and experienced and as the saying goes, they get around well for someone their age. Does that mean there are the best choices for a huge job which affects millions of people, I think not. Are there possible exceptions to this general rule? Maybe, but I have serious doubts and concerns.
We have an 80-year-old President and his likely opponent in the general election is currently 77. No matter which candidate is elected, we will have a very old man in the oval office.
If you would not consider a person of such an advanced age to be in control of your business, why would ever want such an elderly person in the position of holding the most powerful job in the world? Why do we take such a risk? What do we gain from clinging to the elderly holding our highest public offices? Out of 330 million citizens is there no one in their 40’s or 50’s who is capable?
We have five US Senators over the age of 80 including the Senate Majority leader and a Senator from California who is 90! The House Minority Leader just announced they are going to seek another term in office at age 83! Where are the young leaders and why do we not embrace them? Where is the energy, the vision, the vitality of the young. Surely, we do not cling to “old politicians” because of their great success and accomplishments. If that was the case, we wouldn’t be in the shape we are in.
Where are the fresh ideas? Where is the youthful enthusiasm to accomplish great things? Where is our future? These characteristics are in the hearts and minds of a whole group of our fellow Americans which we seem to dismiss. 68% of Americans are under the age of 60 and only 18% are over the age of 65. These ‘young people” see the world differently, communicate differently and have adjusted to the changes in technology and science the world has experienced. Isn’t it time to give them some consideration?
Other countries around the world embrace young leadership to invigorate their political landscape and to keep from being stuck in the same political quagmires which have saddled them down for years. Why do we continue to call upon the same old “war horses”?
I wish someone had the answer.
Thought for the day: Only the self-serving keep power and control when they become old. True leaders step aside for the next generation and allow their enthusiasm and new ideas to plant the seeds which grow a mighty forest.
Until next time...I will keep ridin’ the storm out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.