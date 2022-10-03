LETTER TO EDITOR
Times, styles have changed in our schools
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Azle News 1 year online only
Azle News 1 year in Print and Online OUT OF SERVICE COUNTIES
Azle News Senior rate for both Print and Online in Parker, Tarrant, Wise county
Azle news 1 year in Print and Online for Parker, Tarrant And Wise County
LETTER TO EDITOR
Times, styles have changed in our schools
As a high school substitute teacher for 23 years, hairstyles, dress style and learning styles have changed tremendously as I looked about the classroom. Boys with shoulder- to waist-length hair and short pants. Girls with very long hair, raggy pants and navels showing.
But as I looked back about my classrooms in the 1940s and 50s, wow, there’s no comparison. The boys had “burrs,” flattops and short, neat haircuts. The girls had mostly neck-length hair and knee-length dresses and wore no pants whatsoever.
Not only has dress changed, but the method of learning has changed. I remember as a high school student, when the bell rang, we changed classrooms with no noise, no cellphones and no tardies. We sat down at our assigned desks with book, paper, ink pen and sharpened pencil. Roll was called: “Present, sir or ma’am.” No talking or walking around. And we usually had a library book just in case we finished our work early. The teachers stood in front or the classroom and taught. (That hasn’t changed. Perhaps it has gotten better.)
Speaking of libraries, boy, have they changed. Walking onto a school library now and you see mostly tables and chairs. Bookshelves are getting thinner and thinner and with fewer and fewer books. Must be the result of cell phones and computers.
School parking lots are full of cars, pickups and Jeeps. I have heard that some schools have drug dogs patrolling those parking areas. When I was a kid, there were two or three student cars and the rest were teachers’.
Even though dress, style and learning methods have changed, students are still friendly, nice and want to learn. Times change and us old folks get older, we change, too. In fact, we change a lot, day by day,
Bobby Sloan
Azle
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
A come-and-go reception for the 50th anniversary for Mike and Jay Angeloff will at 2 p.m. June 25 at Victory Christian Center's Education, 520 Commerce St. in Azle, across from Sonic. The event is hosted by the couple’s children, Michael and Glenda Angeloff Jr. and Mark and Teresa Sparks, and grandsons Matthew and Jacob Sparks
Dylan Moser and Mollie McInnis of Houston are excited to announce their engagement.
The Brentz Family of Azle is celebrating the graduation of their daughter, Gabriella Amelia, from Belhaven University. Gabriella will receive a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Gabriella was an active player on her college soccer team. She played forward all three years she attended. Gab…
Stella is happy to announce the birth of her baby brother, Sterling James Thomas, born November 29, 2021. Parents are Andy & Victoria Thomas of Haslet. Grandparents are Ken & Terry Thomas of Azle. Great great grandparents are Phil & Nina Holliday of Watauga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.