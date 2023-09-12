Dear Editor-
I'm going down memory lane.
Dear Editor-
I'm going down memory lane.
I was thinking about the ones I went to Haltom City Beauty School with in Fort Worth during 1969-1970s. I lived in Bedford then. My name was Jarvis Dobbs then. Now I live in Azle,since 1987. I know some who live in Springtown. So if you'd like to reconnect, please reach out to Jessica at the Tri-County Reporter to get in touch.
Jarvis (Dobbs)
