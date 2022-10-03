Letter to editor
District responds to reader’s letter
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Azle News 1 year online only
Azle News 1 year in Print and Online OUT OF SERVICE COUNTIES
Azle News Senior rate for both Print and Online in Parker, Tarrant, Wise county
Azle news 1 year in Print and Online for Parker, Tarrant And Wise County
Letter to editor
District responds to reader’s letter
Editor’s note: This letter is in response to a letter from Tom Kisner published in the Sept. 21 edition of the News.
It is important Azle News readers have all facts. The figures in the letter mentioned are accurate; however, it is missing several key factors.
The current tax rate of $1.21 is over one cent less than last year and over 10 cents lower than the 2018-2019 tax rate. The M&O compression rate correlates directly to property values – as a school district’s values increase, the M&O compresses.
I&S funds can only be for bond debt obligations. In 2021, voters approved $71 Million in bond funds. Bond literature and ballot language stated .054 cents increase in May and .0235 cents in November. This accounts for .078 cents.
AISD is transitioning from a September 1 – August 31 budget cycle to a July 1 – June 30 cycle, starting July 1, 2023. Bond payments are twice a year, in February and August. The August payment that would be our second payment in the September 1 budget will now become the first payment in the July 1 budget. The letter also failed to mention this year’s budget includes a pre-payment toward the 2014 bond, which is an estimated savings of over $500,000 in interest.
The 2018 voter-approved tax ratification election (TRE) or “Penny Swap” has allowed AISD to maximize the state's funding formula for the betterment of student safety and teacher salaries.
Azle ISD remains one of the lowest tax rates in the DFW area and the AISD Board of Trustees remains committed to being good stewards of AISD tax dollars.
Superintendent Todd Smith
Azle ISD
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
A come-and-go reception for the 50th anniversary for Mike and Jay Angeloff will at 2 p.m. June 25 at Victory Christian Center's Education, 520 Commerce St. in Azle, across from Sonic. The event is hosted by the couple’s children, Michael and Glenda Angeloff Jr. and Mark and Teresa Sparks, and grandsons Matthew and Jacob Sparks
Dylan Moser and Mollie McInnis of Houston are excited to announce their engagement.
The Brentz Family of Azle is celebrating the graduation of their daughter, Gabriella Amelia, from Belhaven University. Gabriella will receive a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Gabriella was an active player on her college soccer team. She played forward all three years she attended. Gab…
Stella is happy to announce the birth of her baby brother, Sterling James Thomas, born November 29, 2021. Parents are Andy & Victoria Thomas of Haslet. Grandparents are Ken & Terry Thomas of Azle. Great great grandparents are Phil & Nina Holliday of Watauga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.