I am an old guy, almost 84 years old. What an adventure I've had to be an American. Wow! from the moment I was born in 1939, to this very day in February 2023.
My dad died in 1945.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Azle News 1 year online only
Azle News 1 year in Print and Online OUT OF SERVICE COUNTIES
Azle News Senior rate for both Print and Online in Parker, Tarrant, Wise county
Azle news 1 year in Print and Online for Parker, Tarrant And Wise County
Mostly clear early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly clear early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 6:02 pm
I am an old guy, almost 84 years old. What an adventure I've had to be an American. Wow! from the moment I was born in 1939, to this very day in February 2023.
My dad died in 1945.
My mother who had three young children was dirt poor. We lived in a tar paper shack. We lived in shanty town in Denton, Texas. We were called "poor white trash." My mother, who had a fourth grade education, heard this and we were able to move up just a little bit. We started to school, and she started to school with us. when she retired, she was a dental tech and secretary for a dental company.
In talking with other men my age one morning while we were drinking coffee, they had similar situations growing up. Our lives seemed to be in the same book. Example: We all started to work young. We all followed instructions. We all had served in the military. We traveled the USA. The one thing that impressed us all ... we all treated every person we met with dignity regardless of their color, race, education. rich or poor. In further conversation, we all agreed that true Americans have a heartfelt warmth toward all.
My stepdad told us three boys, you can work for someone else and make a living but, if you want to make money, you have to create your own businesses. We all three created our own income. none alike.
All Americans have different lives. we have different appearances. The one thing that we Americans have is freedom. Those seven letters, f-r-e-e-d-o-m, make us Americans.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Alan and Stella Novikoff of Azle celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 5. The couple has been blessed with three children and three grandchildren throughout their years together.
A come-and-go reception for the 50th anniversary for Mike and Jay Angeloff will at 2 p.m. June 25 at Victory Christian Center's Education, 520 Commerce St. in Azle, across from Sonic. The event is hosted by the couple’s children, Michael and Glenda Angeloff Jr. and Mark and Teresa Sparks, and grandsons Matthew and Jacob Sparks
Dylan Moser and Mollie McInnis of Houston are excited to announce their engagement.
The Brentz Family of Azle is celebrating the graduation of their daughter, Gabriella Amelia, from Belhaven University. Gabriella will receive a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Gabriella was an active player on her college soccer team. She played forward all three years she attended. Gab…
Stella is happy to announce the birth of her baby brother, Sterling James Thomas, born November 29, 2021. Parents are Andy & Victoria Thomas of Haslet. Grandparents are Ken & Terry Thomas of Azle. Great great grandparents are Phil & Nina Holliday of Watauga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.