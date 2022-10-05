I am composing this column using talk-to-text while driving on Highway 287 from Amarillo to Azle.
I thought about submitting it without corrections just for the laughs that would be generated by the craziness of talk-to-text, But I thought it might be too difficult to read.
I chose “it’s a wonderful life" as the title of today’s post not because I’m already thinking about Christmas—unlike the stores that are already displaying Christmas decorations—but because I’m really thinking about how wonderful my life indeed is.
In a few days, I will celebrate the eighth anniversary of when I got a new name – Grandpa!
On October 8, 2014, my first grandchild was born. On that day, I went stark-raving stupid and have never recovered.
Every time I find out that someone has just become a grandparent for the first time, I let them know that this is indeed the best gig ever!
Now that I have four grandchildren, I am convinced that the joy only increases with each subsequent birth. (Especially since they don’t live at my house and I’m not in charge of raising them).
Mrs. Sweetie and I just spent the weekend in Amarillo with our grandchildren and their parents (of whom we are also quite fond).
In three days, we attended one birthday party, six soccer games, and one Sunday morning worship service that included the baptism of that little girl that gave me a new name eight years ago.
We also celebrated the birthday of our favorite daughter-in-law, though the grandchildren activities didn’t allow time for another party.
I readily acknowledged that not everyone’s family experience is the same as mine. So I’m thinking today as I drive this highway about life experiences I’ve had on this very road over the past 38 years.
About 1982 is my first memory of Highway 287 from Amarillo to Fort Worth. I drove my car loaded with college friends to attend a Baptist Student Union convention.
While I don’t remember much about the convention itself, I do remember the trip with friends—laughing together and eating brownies that one of the girls made as we made our way to a gathering of several thousand Christian college students.
Another early trip was in 1984 as I traveled with my girlfriend (the future Mrs. Sweetie) and her parents to meet her older brother and family in the DFW area. I remember stopping in Childress to eat at K-Bob’s. I think about that almost every time I pass through Childress (as I will in about 10 minutes).
Both of her parents and the brother that I met for the first time on that trip are now in heaven, and I miss all of them.
With her parents living in the Panhandle and us in Azle, and then our kids going to college, getting married, and settling in the Panhandle, there have been hundreds of trips up and down Highway 287.
Those trips haven’t all been easy or pleasant. We’ve had blown tires, breakdowns, hail storms, blizzards, and a couple of times we almost ran out of gas.
But we’re still here and we’re still driving. That means that God has been with us on every trip.
And if you’re still standing, He’s brought you through as well.
It’s an amazing, wonderful life.
Be amazing today, my friend.
