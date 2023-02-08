Sam_2022.PNG

Icy winter weather creates a variety of unfortunate problems

We all know the weather last week caused upheaval in everyone’s life. I do not really dislike cold weather per se, but the part of winter I have always detested is when poor weather prevents travel. It makes me crazy to be in a situation where I am not sure if I can successfully drive someplace or can get back home without ending up stranded in a ditch. Traveling by plane is even more problematic. Flights get canceled and it is easy to end up in a far away airport for an extended period waiting for the weather to break.

wade@hcnews.com