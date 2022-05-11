Trust: “To rely upon or place confidence in someone or something.”
Trustworthy: “Deserving of trust or confidence. Dependable. Reliable.”
(Thank you, dictionary.com)
“Most of us consider trust to be built slowly, with verification, and in degrees. ...trust is created by a combination of things and, while the end result is almost magical, the process cannot be rushed.” (Mac Richard, The Trust Protocol)
"When a person has integrity you can trust what they say and that they live according to their values.” (Jodi Flynn, Accomplished: How to Go from Dreaming to Doing)
“Trust is hard to earn and it can be ten times harder to earn back once broken.” (Kevin Allen, 10 Guiding Principles of The Ethical Entrepreneur)
“Why waste time and energy worrying about something when instead we could put all our energy into prayer and trust.” (C. L. Griffin, Practical Daily Devotions)
“Life without trust is a life in turmoil.” (M. K. Soni)
That’s just a sampling of what I found with a quick google search of “quotes about trust.”
Why am I thinking about that today?
One reason is my reading this morning from Psalm 119. There was a verse that stuck out for me.
“I am worn out waiting for your rescue, but I have put my hope in your word.” (Psalm 119:81)
I think I know a LOT of people who are worn out. I think I AM sometimes one of those people.
The world can be discouraging, disappointing, disheartening, depressing—and plenty of other words that start with other letters besides “D.”
Political division, gas prices, inflation, conflicts around the world …
How much more can we handle?
That’s been going through my mind all day. And then, less than 30 minutes ago, I got word that a friend who founded a ministry that I’ve been involved with for several years has resigned because of infidelity.
Trust broken in a family and in an incredibly effective ministry.
“I have put my hope in your word.”
But wait! There’s no mention of “trust” in that verse. The word is “hope.”
Yes, that’s the English word.
But the original Hebrew word means “to wait, hope, expect, stay, trust.”
So, hoping IN something is not the same as hoping FOR something.
To put my hope IN is to trust that the object of my hope is trustworthy.
So, the psalmist is saying, “I have placed my trust in the trustworthiness of your word.”
But that shouldn’t be understood to say that If we simply read the Bible more or do more of what the Bible says, we will be cured or rescued.
Our trust is in God—His character—as He has revealed Himself through the Scriptures and, ultimately, in Jesus.
“Long ago God spoke many times and in many ways to our ancestors through the prophets.And now in these final days, he has spoken to us through his Son. God promised everything to the Son as an inheritance, and through the Son he created the universe.” (Hebrews 1:1-2).
I love the Bible and I believe the Bible to be trustworthy, but the Bible is not the ultimate source of my trust or my hope.
In the midst of all the junk, all my disappointment, all my doubts and fears …
I. Trust. You. God.
Would you join me and be amazing today, my friend?
