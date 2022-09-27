Dr. David Shaffer and his wife, Daniele, are Azle-area residents. David is director of Son Shine Ministries (equipfamilies.org) and chair of the Azle Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors (azlechamber.com).
On my way to a conference for pastors and ministry leaders several years ago, something triggered my allergies to the point where I was sneezing, and my eyes were bloodshot. At the next pit stop, I noticed my eyes in the bathroom mirror, and they were bothersomely red. Oddly enough, I had never used eye drops, but I found Visine Extra Strength in the giant gas station and thought I would give it a try. Alone in my hotel room right before the conference’s first session, I applied the drops, or more accurately, stream of Visine, failing to read the instructions.
I love a good conference—the opportunity to hear insightful speakers on important topics and to break into smaller groups to discuss related issues. This, however, was not one of those well organized, thought-provoking gatherings. In fact, the first words the host said were, “Our agenda is . . . there is no agenda!”
For my personality type, this is tantamount to announcing, “This will be one of the worst conferences you will ever attend, David.” Thankfully, no one could hear what my mind was silently saying very loudly.
Soon after the host’s disaster declaration, my reckless Visine application began to manifest itself. The excess dosage caused my eyes to constrict so much that my tear ducts went into overdrive, necessitating the near-constant wiping of my eyes. As the first presenter spoke, people began noticing my “crying.” They assumed I was identifying with the speaker and was deeply touched by the topic, giving me knowing nods from across the room. Suddenly, the older man next to me—whom I did not know—began rubbing my back!
At the break, several people came and verbalized their appreciation of what was happening with me. When I finally made it to a pod of my close friends, they immediately asked, “What’s going on?” adding, “We can’t imagine your tears are from this first session.” I shared my foolish and potentially dangerous “over-squeeze” of Visine, and my “supportive” friends broke into laughter. This initially caused a corporate gasp to fill the room until people saw that I was laughing along with the others.
Eventually my eyes settled, and the uncontrolled and misunderstood tears stopped. The conference, though not structured to my tastes, of course, yielded some beneficial moments and provided time for reflection. It made me think how important it is to have friends who know me well enough that they would question me when things seemed out of sync.
In our world, people can often be misread. Having a core group of friends who transparently know you and who ask the hard questions provides great strength, stability and support. C. S. Lewis astutely pointed out that “The next best thing to being wise oneself is to live in a circle of those who are.”
Seventeenth-century French author François de La Rochefoucauld identified that “a true friend is the greatest of all blessings.” I thank God for the close family and friends he has given me, and my hope for you is that you are also blessed with a circle of true friends in this special community with whom you can cry, laugh and, even under the right circumstances, do both.
