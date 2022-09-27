By David Shaffer

Dr. David Shaffer and his wife, Daniele, are Azle-area residents. David is director of Son Shine Ministries (equipfamilies.org) and chair of the Azle Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors (azlechamber.com).

On my way to a conference for pastors and ministry leaders several years ago, something triggered my allergies to the point where I was sneezing, and my eyes were bloodshot. At the next pit stop, I noticed my eyes in the bathroom mirror, and they were bothersomely red. Oddly enough, I had never used eye drops, but I found Visine Extra Strength in the giant gas station and thought I would give it a try. Alone in my hotel room right before the conference’s first session, I applied the drops, or more accurately, stream of Visine, failing to read the instructions.

wade@hcnews.com