FROM MY FRONT PORCH
What fuels the fascination many of us have with stockpiling ‘collectibles’?
SAM HOUSTON
Sam Houston is an actor, author, playwright, performer and entertainment producer/promoter.
For some reason, human beings like to collect. It stands to reason a person might attempt to collect and store food so they would have something to eat at a future time. It makes sense for someone to collect money so they can provide for themselves when they are too old or infirmed to work.
But why do we collect items? There is something in our inherent nature that drives people to gather associated items. Maybe it is the power in “ownership” and the thought of having an item others covet.
There are people who collect because of the potential for profit. People who collect cars, guns, comic books, antiques or baseball cards often buy with the expectation their purchase will appreciate.
My brother-in-law has a huge collection of Springfield rifles and is considered as an expert by many in their valuation and his knowledge of their workings. I have sat and listened to him describe a small screw for a particular sight from a Springfield, and why the screw he owned was valuable and sought after by fellow aficionados. I could see the pleasure in his eyes that he had obtained something that others treasure. He fully believes his collection will provide well for his children when he passes, and from what I know about it, he is probably right.
Any time groups of people are interested in collecting the same type of items the potential exists for the price of a collectible to go up. Remember Beanie Babies? They were simple, small stuffed toys, but amid the Beanie Baby craze, the cheaply made creatures were traded for hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars. Nowadays, they seem to end up in garage sales or thrown out in the trash.
My wife collects old match books. Some folks collect souvenir shot glasses. I guess the nearest thing I have to a collection is a bunch of old poker chips from casinos around the country. If the items do not have a true monetary value, perhaps it is because the mementos take us back to another place in time.
My poker chips remind me of trips made with friends to Las Vegas, Atlantic City and other places, and the good times we shared. While serving as a good paper weight at my work desk, when I pick up the chips and jingle them in my hands and I can hear the “clicking of the chips,” it conjures up a good memory. It is that feeling, that memory, that makes me keep them.
My mother collected a certain type of china. She spent thousands of dollars, “investing” her time and money, mainly because she thought the china was so beautiful. She also thought it would continue to appreciate and we kids would have a “jackpot” when she passed. Unfortunately, when sold the china never brought anywhere close to what she thought it would. I did save a few pieces because they reminded me of Mom.
I think some folks collect just so they will have a purpose. Their desire to add a special piece to a collection keeps them motivated and inspired to keep searching. I have also witnessed the quiet satisfaction of the person who has completed a collection. Curiously, there seems to be a portion of sadness that comes with the end of the search. Satisfaction of course, but a degree of sadness in knowing the hunt is over.
I would love to hear what it is you collect. Is it imprinted golf balls, old cookbooks, marbles, or what? Send me a note by email (see below) and tell me what items you collect and why you collect them. I may give the most unique collector my inherited collection of Captain Kangaroo photos.
Thought for the day: Often the story of an artifact’s journey is more remarkable and entertaining than the object itself.
Until next time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.