FROM MY FRONT PORCH
As one goes through life, some things simply do not make sense
SAM HOUSTON
Sam Houston is also an actor, author, playwright, performer and entertainment producer/promoter.
Life should make sense, shouldn’t it?
Looking around at our world and the people in it, the above exclamation becomes problematic. I acknowledge the possibility I could be suffering from some sort of personality disorder where my brain seeks facts to link together to create a reasonable, responsible chain of thought. Is this abnormal? I am not referring to being obsessive-compulsive and having the need for all things to be in order, but rather having actions and words be consistent with one another. It seems like such should be the norm, but in reality, it is anything but normal.
Here is a partial list of some things that don’t make sense.
- What do we call small purses, pocketbooks? They are neither a pocket, nor does their use necessitate they fit in a pocket. Without question, they are not books.
- How come Hawaii has an interstate highway?
- Why do we describe mounting a horse as “horseback riding”? Is there anywhere else to sit on the animal?
- People say they are “down” for some activity, or they say they are “up” for the activity. Both expressions mean precisely the same thing.
- Why do we check the refrigerator looking for a snack and find nothing, and then return to check the same refrigerator 30 minutes later seeking a different result?
- Why is it the bottle of propane connected to the backyard grill runs out of fuel, precisely 10 minutes before the steak is finished cooking?
- Is a “restroom” really a place where we “rest”?
- How is it that any two individual clothes hangers are always drawn to tangle in each other, when neither has any magnetic qualities?
- How does one sock seemingly disappear in thin air from the time of being placed into the washing machine to coming out of the dryer?
- Why is cereal identified as breakfast food? Is it against the rules to eat corn flakes for lunch or dinner?
These are all questions that challenge the soul.
My latest aggravation are politicians who criticize authority figures but never suggest a solution to the problem they complain of. It is easy to promote “lower taxes” but why don’t they provide concrete suggestions with specifics on how they are going to make it happen? Is it because they have no idea and are only attempting to gather political support by blaming, criticizing and telling people what they want to hear?
Yelling “lower taxes” sounds appealing to almost everyone. The difficult part is figuring how budget cuts are going to be made to lower taxes and still operate an efficient governmental agency. Those are the kinds of suggestions I don’t hear, and I wish I did because then maybe we would start solving problems rather than talking about them ad infinitum.
There are lots of “go-to” political positions for politicians. They declare they are going to end “waste” in government, be more “transparent” and be “your voice” because those in power have “lost touch.” Carefully analyze those type of comments. You will see they are hollow representations designed to motivate the listener to blame or hate, and fail to explain a plan for governing. What is missing is how the speaker will make things better. It is easy to spout tired old political rhetoric as opposed to finding solutions to problems, especially when the solutions require more sort of sacrifice on the part of the voters.
Some things in life don’t make sense and I guess they never will. If I could ever figure out what happens to that one sock that gets lost in the dryer, I could become a millionaire. When it comes to politics and casting your vote, stop and listen to what candidates say and let yourself hear. Demand that it makes sense or do not give them your vote. Don’t let them sway you with broad, non-specific rhetoric. We need more than talk, we need action. Doesn’t that make sense?
Thought for the day: When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.
