new library with girl statue IMG_9668 C.tif

I love libraries.  Specifically, the Azle Memorial Library. 

We moved to Azle in the spring of 2017.  Within three weeks of our arrival, I set out to find the town’s library.  I expected to drive down an obscure side street and find a sweet little building. The collection inside would include older books stacked on dusty shelves.  The hours of operation were certain to be limited.

wade@hcnews.com