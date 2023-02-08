I love libraries. Specifically, the Azle Memorial Library.
We moved to Azle in the spring of 2017. Within three weeks of our arrival, I set out to find the town’s library. I expected to drive down an obscure side street and find a sweet little building. The collection inside would include older books stacked on dusty shelves. The hours of operation were certain to be limited.
Behold the Azle, America library! When I walked inside the lobby the first time I was awestruck. This is a serious library. This library takes its patrons to a new level. The Azle Memorial Library is an uptown building in the center of Main Street full of the latest bestsellers, a wondrous Children’s Library, a healthy Teen Section, aisles of shelves bursting with fiction and non-fiction, as well as a large collection of Westerns. And that’s just the books. There are also DVDs (for adults and children), computers, copy machines, a shredder, study rooms and a patio outside for cozy reading. What’s not to like? It’s clean, organized, and spacious. The library director and her staff are friendly, knowledgeable and patient with questions. In short, they have their library act together. Thank heavens I moved to Azle. Game on.
I enjoy volunteering at libraries because I like things and places that are orderly. My grandfather used to say, “A place for everything and everything in its place.” Having things orderly makes for easy location of your favorite literature. Non-fiction is mine. This is the learning section of the library to me, and the topics for education are endless. The Azle Memorial Library uses the Dewey Decimal System (DDS) in its non-fiction section.. The book spines are all identified in numerical order. If you can count to 10, you can find your book.
This library has brought me valuable insight into my new hometown. It’s a barometer of life in Azle. Here are a few things I’ve learned about my community from shelving books: First, in a media-centric age, Azle adults and children are avid readers and they still like hardbound and paperback books. The readers also appreciate the classics. Just the other day I reshelved Wuthering Heights in the Adult Fiction Section and Anne of Green Gables in the Children’s Books-on-CD Section.
Second, Azle residents are worldly. They like to travel. This past April, I reshelved books about Italy, New Zealand and the U.K., to name a few. I figured library patrons were researching their summer vacations.. (Whoever took the Route 66 trip, I’d like to talk to you. If Paul McCartney has done it, shouldn’t I?)
Third, this smaller town has a diverse population. Language-learning books regularly come and go – Italian, Arabic, Spanish. Last month I shelved five books about Japan including a language-learning audio book. Imagine! Your next-door neighbor is learning Japanese.
Fourth, residents in my new city are good ol’ normal folks, the backbone of America. Books about cooking (and as a follow-up, dieting), pet ownership, car maintenance, hunting, child-rearing, religion and history are regularly checked out.
The Annual Book Sale at the Azle Memorial Library is an incredible event Piles upon piles of books at very inexpensive prices. I was amazed at the volume of Azle-ites lined up waiting for the doors to open on Book Sale day. People needed dollies to get their purchases to their cars. What a deal!
Libraries are special places to me. I like to think that when a patron checks out a book from the library, it’s a nod of thanks to an author who labored to produce a volume of work. Each book offers a distinct typestyle, a comfortable feel with its well-worn pages and the fragrance of a much-loved tale.
Kudos to Azle. Ours is a great library. Come visit. You’ll find me in non-fiction.
