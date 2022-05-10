A softball season focused on youth and promise is transitioning to a future filled with experience and expectation.
This year’s Azle softball team was heavy on sophomores and freshmen who gained savvy while fighting their way to a playoff berth.
“The experience we will bring to the field next year will help us tremendously,” said head coach Macy Pruit. “The girls will come in ready to compete and understand the work and talent it takes to compete at the varsity level.”
The team hasn’t won a district championship since 2016, and the girls are ready to change that, the coach said.
Corynne Barone, Abigail Garner, Torrie Johnson, Avery Jones, Casey Morrison, Kaylee Parrish, Brandie Phillips, Sierra Ramirez, Kensley Skrdla, Allison Smith, Morgan Terrell, Adrianna Weideman and Raegen Williams are expected to be back next year, ready to start the battle all over again.
Pruit is ready to lead the charge.
“Every single one of these athletes grew tremendously,” she said. “It was so much fun to watch them rise to the next level and progressively get better throughout the season. We all kind of struggled with the pace and catching up with the caliber of varsity pitching at the beginning of the season, but as a whole, we hit in the mid- to upper-300s, which is amazing growth.”
She said her young team “shocked a lot of people with their talent.”
More youth is on the way.
“Our JV team has a ton of raw talent,” the coach said. “There will be a few of them that could come up to varsity next year and be huge contributors. It will be exciting to see how much some of them grow this summer. It will push the older kids to work hard this summer also, which will improve the whole program overall.”
The Lady Hornets have lost to powerful Northwest in the first round of the playoffs for the past two seasons. Pruit has plans to improve her team’s chances next year.
“Northwest is a tough first round for any team,” she said. “Next year, we will bring more experience and talent to the table, and I think that will be what we need to push past that first round.”
The athletes aren’t the only ones eager for next season to arrive. Coaches enjoy the journey, too.
“I had so much fun with the girls this year,” Pruit said. “The chemistry they had was amazing and really made this year a lot of fun. I am so excited to see what next year brings.”
