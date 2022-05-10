More than 80 teams ride, rope and hoot in the North Texas High School Rodeo Association, and none will be represented by as many kids as Azle.
Eleven athletes will represent Azle in the rodeo finals, which is more than double the amount sent in recent years.
“I am so excited for this year’s team and how they have performed,” said team sponsor Kristy Scribner. “They competed as a team all year and cheered each other on.”
Azle held on to first place early in the season but was overtaken by Decatur toward the end. Points earned in the finals won’t count toward high-point team totals, so Azle will finish the year in second place. (Last year, Azle finished in 23rd place out of 87 teams.)
Scribner has lofty aspirations for her team at finals.
“I am expecting several to finish in the top six in their events,” she said.
The top six athletes in each event will be awarded belt buckles. Event champions earn a saddle, as well.
“I’m hoping that we can capture at least one event champion,” Scribner said. “We have a couple of members that can still do this.”
With 11 kids competing, Scribner wants Azle to be declared the high-point team when all the dust clears.
“Personal goals and records were met by most all members this year,” she said. “We had members place at every rodeo. We won all-around cowgirl, rookie cowboy and rookie cowgirl multiple times. The team won high-point team at some of the rodeos. These are all huge accomplishments.”
Good things lie ahead. Azle’s team is young, eager and ready to go again next year. Of the 11 members heading to the finals, nine are expected to return next year.
The top 15 athletes in each event at the end of the season qualify to compete at finals.
“I am just as excited about next year’s team,” Scribner said. “We have lots of members who were so close to making the top 15 this year but fell a little short at the end.”
