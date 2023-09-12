Homecoming court
Azle High School students elected to Homecoming Court positions, ready for parade and football game
AZLE - With school back in swing Azle High School is set to hold their annual Homecoming Parade and football game. The 2023 Homecoming Parade will travel down Main Street on Monday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. and a mandatory pre-parade meeting will be held at the Azle ISD Administration Building on Thursday, Sept. 14 during the same time. The Azle High School Homecoming Game will be on Friday, Sept. 29, against the Northwest High School Texans.
Principal Nate Driver is glad to be back for the year.
“Homecoming is one of the best weeks of the year,” Driver said. “The parade is obviously a great event that we have, and we’d like to welcome everyone back and be a big part of the community that whole week. I’m proud of all these kids for making homecoming court and they’re all great outstanding kids and we’re happy for them to represent us and their families.”
One court member, Alan Hard, is a senior who is running for homecoming king.
“It feels good to have people I know that enjoy my company enough to vote for me,” Hard said. While Hard does not necessarily think he will win, he’s glad to be on the court with his friends. “If I win, that’s cool, but if not it’s my friends that are also in the court.”
Photos by zach freeman | tri-county reporter
