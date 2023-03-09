Azle Hornet Academy awarded high school diplomas to 37 students during its graduation ceremony Feb. 27, 2023.
Beginning in 2009, Hornet Academy has provided non-traditional opportunities for students to earn their high school diploma online.
“Many of our students come to us with some serious adversity,” Hornet Academy teacher Anthony Barron said. “We provide some guidance and direction in helping (the students) achieve their high school diploma so that they can have a better chance at life.”
The accredited academy offers on-campus and off-campus programs to fit the need of each student. In addition, the Azle Hornet Academy site states “teachers are committed to supporting their students as they pursue their high school diplomas.”
“Our students, that get accepted, thrive here and go on to college; join the workforce and become productive members of our society,” Hornet Academy teacher Laura Hamm said. “I have worked for Azle ISD for almost 20 years and have seen a lot of great things happen in this district, but the highlight of each year…is seeing Hornet Academy students walk across the stage on graduation night.”
Since opening, 680 students across 29 classes have graduated from Hornet Academy and earned their high school diploma.
“We have graduated many students who may not have been able to do so in a traditional high school,” Barron continued. “So, that is why it is so rewarding to actually see our students walk across the stage and hold their heads up high!”
Turned the Tassel
The following students graduated during the February 2023 ceremony in the Azle High School Auditorium.
- Hayden Lowery Ash
- Alexis Eduardo Bacio-Aguilar
- Saige Marie Butler
- Aaliyah Lynn Cazares
- Armando Allen Chamberlin
- Savannah Leigh Colette Cunningham
- Rey Armando Davalos
- Luke Henry Eads
- Julia Marie Flowers
- Jeffery Wade Frame
- Jaziel Garcia
- Kana Faith Geary
- Paul Howard Godwin III
- Joshua Aaron Hall
- Kaidon Strait Hill
- Asher Cayden Hooten
- Courtney Ann Krouse
- Bailee Jo Nicolle Lane
- Brianna Rose Lew
- Liliana Lizet Montoya
- Miranda Lynn Murehead
- Zoey Joylynn Parrish
- Alexander Scott Perkins
- Dylan Cole Richards
- Courtney Nicole Roberts
- Michell Ruiz
- Amber Maria Sampson
- Summer Dawn Senn
- Kaitlyn Marie Shafer
- Hayden Scott Steedman
- Irelan Grace Terrell
- Jared Mahonri Uriostegui
- Lehi Moroni Uriostegui
- Heather Kristine Varner
- Braydon Dakota Wayne Vickery
- Ryan Edgar Weaver
- Kaylee Lynne Whittier
