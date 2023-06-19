Breakfasts and lunches will be free for minors at certain Azle ISD campuses and Squiggly Park in Pelican Bay.
The Azle Memorial Library holds first pawsome event in summer programs for adults.
All over-the-counter livestock antibiotics will need a prescription from a veterinarian starting on June 11 in Texas
Award-winning painter and Azle resident seeks to teach students and sell paintings at Grace and Faith Center
The Sound of Springtown marching band has announced members of its drumline for the 2023-24 school year.
The future looks bright for Springtown rodeo.
Blue Bonnets in Bloom Photo Gallery
It is my favorite time of year, and I don’t think I am the only person who feels that way. We live in Texas, and it is time for the bluebonnets to bloom!
This may come off as sort of a rant, but I do not like Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated annually on Feb. 14, originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine.
Now that I’ve made sure not to offend my fellow Azle-ites, but have probably offended some of my other friends, let us continue …
Gov. Greg Abbot has issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties affected by the early F…
Icy winter weather creates a variety of unfortunate problems
